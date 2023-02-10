Choosing Windows for a Smaller Home in Memphis
on February 10, 2023
Smaller homes are becoming increasingly popular in residential real estate, particularly among those looking to live minimally and save money. With its vibrant history and diverse neighborhoods, Memphis, Tennessee is abounding in noteworthy opportunities to buy small, charming homes.
While small homes certainly come with their own distinctive appeal, they also come with a unique set of needs. At Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown, we’re committed to finding the right replacement windows for your home’s needs.
The Smaller Homes of Memphis’ Summer Avenue
There’s a road called Sumer Avenue that runs from downtown Memphis, almost from the Mississippi River, all the way out to the suburbs of Arlington. As a road that’s home to everything from international grocery stores and markets to top-tier restaurants – including one of the best spots for Thai food in the city – the area has inspired a running joke in the community: “If you can’t find what you need on Summer Avenue, you don’t need it.”
Due to the current housing shortage, many people who bought small to medium size homes off Summer Avenue as starter homes have decided to stay and remodel. Many smaller homes have had rooms added to them, but have for the most part stayed true to their original size and warm coziness.
In fact, some of the homes in these neighborhoods may be smaller than you might find in other neighborhoods throughout Memphis. Most homes off the main section of Summer Avenue were built in the 1940s, so it’s likely that most of the homeowners are ready to consider replacement windows.
Window Replacement Options for Your Smaller Home
Just like the homeowners of the picturesque Summer Avenue, we know that anyone with a small home can easily elevate their property with the right windows. To help you understand more about window replacement options for small homes, here are some of the top window choices for Memphis homeowners who are replacing their windows.
The Best Windows for Small and Medium Homes
Awning Windows
Awning windows have a hinge at the top and open from the bottom. They also let in plenty of light, which results in a smaller space feeling larger. You can even leave them open to let fresh air into the home on those temperate spring days in Memphis.
Casement Windows
If you want your home to look a little more modern, casement windows are a fantastic choice. These are available in a range of sizes, too. You’ll want to opt for larger casement windows if you want to let more light into your home and make it feel more spacious. Casement windows are hinged on one side of their frame, and when they're open, they allow a good amount of airflow into your house.
Bay Windows
You may not think bay windows would be a good choice for a smaller space, but they actually elevate your space. Bay windows can provide more space than other types of windows and establish interesting depth to the room. A picture window with casement windows on the sides is another popular option for creating depth.
Slider Windows
Just like casement windows, slider windows can be made large or small. Many contractors suggest slider windows in the bathroom to improve ventilation, dry out moisture, and prevent mold. They are easy to open without taking up much room. At Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown, we can find the best size to fit any room in your home.
Find Window Replacement Near You in Memphis, Tennessee
Whether you live on Summer Avenue or own a home in another Memphis community, our team of experts at Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis can help you find the best window material and style to fit your small home.
We’ve been rated #1 by Memphis homeowners as the best window brand for improving the value of your home. We offer a full line of windows, patio, and entry doors. We work with new constructions, remodels, renovations, and replacement projects. In addition, our windows are a high-quality, energy-efficient, money-saving product for nearly any style or budget.
Ready to get started on your window or door project? Request a consultation today.
