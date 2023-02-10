Choosing Windows for a Smaller Home in Memphis

There’s a road called Sumer Avenue that runs from downtown Memphis, almost from the Mississippi River, all the way out to the suburbs of Arlington. As a road that’s home to everything from international grocery stores and markets to top-tier restaurants – including one of the best spots for Thai food in the city – the area has inspired a running joke in the community: “If you can’t find what you need on Summer Avenue, you don’t need it.”

Due to the current housing shortage, many people who bought small to medium size homes off Summer Avenue as starter homes have decided to stay and remodel. Many smaller homes have had rooms added to them, but have for the most part stayed true to their original size and warm coziness.

In fact, some of the homes in these neighborhoods may be smaller than you might find in other neighborhoods throughout Memphis. Most homes off the main section of Summer Avenue were built in the 1940s, so it’s likely that most of the homeowners are ready to consider replacement windows.