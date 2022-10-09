Collierville Condo Receives an Elegant Restoration with Pella Windows

This gorgeous condo in the city of Collierville just got new windows installed by our team at Pella Windows and Doors. Collierville is a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, that has seen substantial economic expansion over the past few decades, widely due to people boasting that the quality of life is better in Collierville. Collierville's downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2014, Collierville's historic town square was ranked by Parade as the “Best Main Street” in America. If you take a drive through Collierville, you'll enjoy a quaint, serene downtown area.

These Collierville homeowners felt that their condo's previous windows were too old and drafty and wanted more energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing windows. They chose Pella because of our reputation, the broad product selection and ideal price point.

I picked Pella because of the quality and style of Pella windows.

— Robert Blackwell, Customer

The job was quick and easy except for one problematic upstairs window that was stubbornly sticking — but the contractor worked his magic and left the homeowners with gorgeous windows. In addition to the upstairs window replacement, the homeowners also chose to install a wall of windows in the living room. From these windows, they can enjoy the beautiful view of their patio area with luxurious furniture, plants and colorful flowers.

Overall, a job well done by the Pella team that helped the homeowners determine which windows to purchase and where to have them installed, and by the Pella contractors that installed them with exceptional attention to detail.