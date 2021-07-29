<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Collierville Homeowner Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Windows

PostedbySam McCormack

on July 29, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing windows with broken seals

After

After view of Collierville home with double-hung replacement windows

Project Scope

The owner of this Collierville home requested that all of the original windows be replaced due to the old seals being broken. The wood around the existing windows was cracked and/or rotten. The homeowner wanted to replace the windows with an energy-efficient and low-maintenance alternative. By going with Pella 250 Series vinyl windows, they had their choice of dual- and triple-pane glass options.

After view of Collierville home with replacement vinyl windows
Exterior view of Collierville home with Pella replacement windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now