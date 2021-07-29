Collierville Homeowner Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Windows
PostedbySam McCormack
on July 29, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Collierville, TN
Age of Structure:
1998
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home. 20 existing windows were replaced.
Products Used:
The owner of this Collierville home requested that all of the original windows be replaced due to the old seals being broken. The wood around the existing windows was cracked and/or rotten. The homeowner wanted to replace the windows with an energy-efficient and low-maintenance alternative. By going with Pella 250 Series vinyl windows, they had their choice of dual- and triple-pane glass options.
