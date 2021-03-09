<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
An Easy Window Update

PostedbySam McCormack

on March 9, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Collierville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    1990

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior windows on the front of the house

  • Products Used:

    Specialty Windows and Vinyl Windows

Our team worked with the homeowner to find the best replacement windows for their budget and style. The homeowner chose a vinyl window from our Pella 250 Series line. These windows are low maintenance and energy-efficient. 

Project Gallery

