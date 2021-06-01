Fiberglass Windows Perfect for This Memphis Home

The customer requested that all exterior windows be replaced due to the age of the windows. The home was built in the 1980s and the old windows were aluminum.

The final results were dramatic. The home was brought back to life so to speak. The curb appeal that was added to the home by upgrading the exterior windows was amazing. The customer said, "the old windows were drafty and not energy efficient" and is looking forward to seeing savings on utility bills. The savings is not usually seen right away it usually takes 4 to 6 months before you notice the difference.