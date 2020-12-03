How to Pick the Right Size Door for Your Entryway

Homes come in a myriad of shapes and sizes. Standard sizes vary and certain sizes may be more popular among homeowners. Typically, 36-inches wide by 80-inches tall and almost 2-inches thick is the most common door size in the United States.

As with home size variances, door sizes vary as well. The door may be 30-inches wide by 96-inches tall and materials can dictate the door’s girth.

Front entryway door size may also be dictated by what kind of door configuration you desire. Such as, do you want a single or double-door configuration? Are you looking to add side lights or transoms to your entryway? Pella of Memphis has a wide variety of doors in standard and custom sizes to fit just what you're looking for.