How to Pick the Right Size Door for Your Entryway
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on December 3, 2020
Choosing the right size door for your entryway is a very important decision. Your entryway is a dominating focal point of your home. Front doors dictate how welcoming your home can be in addition to providing your home with the optimum curbside appeal. Common door sizes and variations of those sizes in addition to factors that may impact the size of the entryway are vital things to consider when choosing your new door from Pella of Memphis.
What are the Exterior Entryway Door Sizes from Pella of Memphis?
Homes come in a myriad of shapes and sizes. Standard sizes vary and certain sizes may be more popular among homeowners. Typically, 36-inches wide by 80-inches tall and almost 2-inches thick is the most common door size in the United States.
As with home size variances, door sizes vary as well. The door may be 30-inches wide by 96-inches tall and materials can dictate the door’s girth.
Front entryway door size may also be dictated by what kind of door configuration you desire. Such as, do you want a single or double-door configuration? Are you looking to add side lights or transoms to your entryway? Pella of Memphis has a wide variety of doors in standard and custom sizes to fit just what you're looking for.
Additional Things to Consider When Choosing Your Front Entryway Door Size:
- What are your chosen materials for your door?
- What kind of hardware would you like on your door?
- What kind of door locking system would benefit you most?
- Anything extra on your door that you desire such as sidelights or transoms?
Choosing A Door Frame Size
A standard sized door is just a start. Next, it is time to decide to choose the size of the door frame. The frame is installed into the rough opening and extends beyond the door panel. The exact measurements of the door frame should be discussed in detail with your Pella of Memphis Sales Representative as the dimensions will depend on the installation method and the depth of your door frame.
Factors to Consider When Choosing the Size of Your Entryway Door
- If replacing an existing door, do you want your door to be larger or smaller?
- What type of curb appeal do you desire?
- What is the size of your foyer?
- Do you want a single or double door configuration?
- What depth is the wall parallel to the new frame?
- If you have stairs near your front door, is there adequate space between the front door and the bottom stairs?
Other Factors to Consider
- What is the style of your home? Will it look compatible?
- Is it within your budget?
- Does it have visual interest and creates a better curb appeal?
Call Pella of Memphis today to set up an appointment with one of our sales professionals to get started on the entryway door of your dreams.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.