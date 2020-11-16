Installing Encompass Windows
PostedbyJack Dunleavy
on November 16, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
2000
Area of Structure Involved:
Front exterior windows
Products Used:
Pella of Germantown worked with this area homeowner to update the windows on the front of their home. The old windows were warped and rotted, leading to air leaks and decreased energy savings.
Encompass vinyl windows were installed. These vinyl windows are affordable, low maintenance and can lead to increased energy savings.
The framing around the windows was also replaced.
Before
After
