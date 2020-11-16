<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Installing Encompass Windows

PostedbyJack Dunleavy

on November 16, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    2000

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front exterior windows

  • Products Used:

    Encompass Vinyl Series

Pella of Germantown worked with this area homeowner to update the windows on the front of their home. The old windows were warped and rotted, leading to air leaks and decreased energy savings.

Encompass vinyl windows were installed. These vinyl windows are affordable, low maintenance and can lead to increased energy savings. 

The framing around the windows was also replaced.

Before

page banner

After

page banner

