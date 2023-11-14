Luxury Living by the Lake: Pella Windows Shine in Lakeland, Tennessee

This home was recently built in Lakeland, Tennessee, by the renowned Jimmy Moore and his team, boasting luxury on a tranquil lakeside retreat. This stunning home received Pella windows of all types, including casement, picture, and double-hung windows with black frames. Additionally, this project included a black front door and back patio doors with black frames.

While this project is new construction, it received the full Pella treatment! Much of the home was designed to promote the use of natural light, which was done using primarily picture and casement windows. Black window frames give the home a sense of contrast, and large patio doors let the home open up to the outdoors. With this home close to the lake that gives Lakeland its name, plentiful access to fresh air and natural light was crucial to this project. With Pella windows, this home is a modern and peaceful lakeside space.