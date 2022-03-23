Magnolia Home Builders of Collierville uses Pella Windows and Doors

Right in the heart of the beautiful city of Collierville, new neighborhoods are popping up all around. Many new homes in this area are built by the award-winning Magnolia Home Builders of Collierville. Collierville is a widely sought-after suburb of the Memphis metropolitan area. People flock to Collierville because of the its low crime rate, award-winning school system, and immaculate homes.

Magnolia Home Builders of Collierville’s success comes from the owners, mother and son duo Karen Garner and Reggie Garner Jr., along with a dynamic team. “Perseverance and a positive attitude guided my business for the past 40 years, and personally for my entire life. It is why Magnolia Homes has enjoyed such success, coupled with the heart and soul I put into every home we build. That extra touch is not a slogan for Magnolia Homes; it is what we do every day and what we believe every single day,” says Karen Garner. When you see a home built by Magnolia Home Builders, you recognize that they are committed to higher standards. The attention to detail by the builders is exceptional.

Magnolia Homes ensures their properties are superb through quality craftmanship, efficient construction, intentionally chosen materials, and as mentioned above, attention to detail. One of their intentionally chosen materials is the type of windows they use. Magnolia Home Builders of Collierville use beautiful Pella windows in their newly constructed homes.

Magnolia Homes proudly ensures each new construction is an energy-efficient home. They achieve energy efficiency by using Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown. Pella Windows comes equipped with argon gas and advanced low e-glass. The gas and type of glass keep the home colder in the summer and warmer in the winter. Many Pella customers report that they see a significant difference in their utility costs once they switch to Pella Windows. They also reduce the fading of furniture, floors and window treatments. Best of all, our windows include a 20-year warranty on the glass and a limited/lifetime warranty on the windows for the original homeowner.

Pella is proud to partner with Magnolia Homes to make their homes a cut above the rest. We would also be happy to install Pella windows or doors in your home, whether it's a new construction or you need a replacement. If you are looking to elevate your curb appeal and increase your home's energy efficiency, then consider window replacement with Pella Windows and Doors of Germantown. Contact us today to schedule a free in-home consultation online or at (901) 316-0166.