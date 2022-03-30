Maple Point Cove Lakeland Project
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Lakeland, TN
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
This is a brand new home so all interior and exterior windows of the home were involved in the project. There were some special shape windows that were custom to the home to accent the back and allow a wider view of the lake.
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Custom Windows, Picture Windows, Special Shape Windows, Specialty Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, Sliding Patio Doors, and Pella Casement Windows
This install included all windows and patio doors in a lovely new construction home located on Garner Lake in Lakeland, TN.
The client was extremely pleased with the outcome of the project and the look of the window.
— Maple Point Cove, Customer
The results were stunning and the high contrast exterior color scheme brings a modern element to this beautiful lakeside home.
Project Gallery
