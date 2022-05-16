<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Shady Grove Project

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on May 16, 2022

Before

Picture windows before replacement

After

Double Steel Entry Doors

Project Scope

This Memphis homeowner wanted new windows in their dining room, kitchen, bathrooms, front office and laundry room. They chose our aluminum-clad wood, single-hung windows in a tan finish to complement the colors of their home. 

Our team replaced the windows in this home, and overcame the challenge of trapezoid-shaped bathroom windows and misaligned frames due to the home shifting. This homeowner chose Pella because his father, who was a contractor, used Pella Windows and Doors' products for years along with the quality and beauty of our products.

In the end, this home now features new windows and a steel entry door that will improve its energy efficiency and curb appeal well into the future.

