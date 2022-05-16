Shady Grove Project
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on May 16, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
1976
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This Memphis homeowner wanted new windows in their dining room, kitchen, bathrooms, front office and laundry room. They chose our aluminum-clad wood, single-hung windows in a tan finish to complement the colors of their home.
Our team replaced the windows in this home, and overcame the challenge of trapezoid-shaped bathroom windows and misaligned frames due to the home shifting. This homeowner chose Pella because his father, who was a contractor, used Pella Windows and Doors' products for years along with the quality and beauty of our products.
In the end, this home now features new windows and a steel entry door that will improve its energy efficiency and curb appeal well into the future.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.