Shady Grove Project

This Memphis homeowner wanted new windows in their dining room, kitchen, bathrooms, front office and laundry room. They chose our aluminum-clad wood, single-hung windows in a tan finish to complement the colors of their home.

Our team replaced the windows in this home, and overcame the challenge of trapezoid-shaped bathroom windows and misaligned frames due to the home shifting. This homeowner chose Pella because his father, who was a contractor, used Pella Windows and Doors' products for years along with the quality and beauty of our products.

In the end, this home now features new windows and a steel entry door that will improve its energy efficiency and curb appeal well into the future.