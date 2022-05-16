Memphis Home Gets Rear Window Replacement

This Memphis homeowner was looking for a window replacement to fix the home's original rear window that faces the backyard. The window had cracks along the seal lines and in the wood around the frame.

Our team replaced the window with an aluminum-clad, tan window to match the Pella windows on the rest of their home. The end results of the project were gorgeous on their over 20-year-old home. Not only does the window look updated, but its energy efficiency is going to allow the client to save long term on their energy bills.