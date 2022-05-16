<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Memphis Home Gets Rear Window Replacement

PostedbySam McCormack

on May 16, 2022

Before

Memphis home before window replacement

After

Memphis home with new, tan windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in the 1990s

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    The rear window of the home that faces the backyard

  • Products Used:

    Picture Windows and Aluminum-Clad Wood Windows

This Memphis homeowner was looking for a window replacement to fix the home's original rear window that faces the backyard. The window had cracks along the seal lines and in the wood around the frame.

Our team replaced the window with an aluminum-clad, tan window to match the Pella windows on the rest of their home. The end results of the project were gorgeous on their over 20-year-old home. Not only does the window look updated, but its energy efficiency is going to allow the client to save long term on their energy bills. 

