Memphis Vinyl Window Replacement

This Memphis, Tennessee, customer chose to replace windows in their home due to sill damage and draft coming through all windows. This large-scale replacement offered the homeowners more energy efficiency as well as an updated look.

This project included 6 windows total. Three windows in the rear of the home, breakfast room window off the kitchen, dining room, master bedroom, office and guest room. We installed Pella 250 Series vinyl double-hung windows as well as a large picture window with twin casements.

The homeowner is absolutely thrilled with the results. She said that they are now thinking of adding sitting furniture in the breakfast room so that they can enjoy the clear view from the new windows. They are so pleased and said they chose Pella Windows because of "impeccable reputation and quality".