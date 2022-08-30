New Construction in Downtown Memphis Gets Pella Windows

According to the Downtown Memphis Commission, new builds are going up all over downtown Memphis in 2022. Here are just a few of the latest builds happening this year:

One Beale

Historic Snuff District

Tom Lee Park

100 N. Main Shops

The Walk

Butler Row

Pinch Development Projects

Dozens of smaller, community-building projects are turning underutilized spaces into vibrant and welcoming residential, retail and office buildings. Statistically speaking, for just 2022, 40 projects are currently under construction and there are 27 projects in the planning phase and 39 recently completed projects. Plus, with a population of 72,000 people that travel downtown to work, 26,000 residents that live downtown and more people moving to the area, building demand in Memphis is on the rise.

Downtown has had a rejuvenation and continues to grow. The best part about the growth is that the homes, apartments and condominiums are mainly modern and unique spaces. Anyone traveling into Memphis from out of town is bound to be impressed with the affluent homes that reach from north of downtown Memphis to South Memphis. Not to mention the gorgeous area of Harbor Town, its quaint neighborhood and the Mud Island area, where people live on their boats in the marina. For the most spectacular homes in Memphis and one of the best drives in the city, going down Riverside Drive north to south or vice versa is a sight to be seen. It’s almost the south’s version of the Pacific Coast Highway, but instead, we have the Mississippi River on one side and enormous mansions on the other.

A considerable part of the new downtown home's appeal is the apparent use of Pella windows in most houses, especially the new homes in the South Main area.