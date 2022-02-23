Memphis New Construction Chooses Pella for Their Windows

These Collierville homeowners chose us as their window and door partner for their new home construction. We were able to meet all of their desires and requirements for their home — both aesthetic- and function-wise.

Our team installed aluminum-clad, black casement and picture windows throughout their entire home along with fiberglass entry doors and hinged French patio doors. In addition to the beautiful front façade, the homeowners are able to enjoy a full view of their beautiful backyard and pool area.