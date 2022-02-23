<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Memphis New Construction Chooses Pella for Their Windows

Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on February 23, 2022

Brown brick home's front facade featuring Pella windows and front entry door

Project Scope

These Collierville homeowners chose us as their window and door partner for their new home construction. We were able to meet all of their desires and requirements for their home — both aesthetic- and function-wise.

Our team installed aluminum-clad, black casement and picture windows throughout their entire home along with fiberglass entry doors and hinged French patio doors. In addition to the beautiful front façade, the homeowners are able to enjoy a full view of their beautiful backyard and pool area.

