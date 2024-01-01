Traditional style homes are popular across Memphis. Double-hung windows have long been the favorite to fit this style, but over the last several years, contemporary casements have grown in popularity. Choose casements if you like the modern, sleek look of the unobstructed, sashless windows.

If you desire a modern material, consider fiberglass windows and patio doors. Fiberglass offers a mix of style, energy efficiency, and performance to create a modern look and give you high performance for your new home.

The team at Pella of Memphis can guide you to the right window for any room in your home — and the perfect mix of windows and patio doors to transform your style. Meet with an expert for advice on placement, room use, energy efficiency, functionality, and more.