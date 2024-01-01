Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Memphis
Traditional style homes are popular across Memphis. Double-hung windows have long been the favorite to fit this style, but over the last several years, contemporary casements have grown in popularity. Choose casements if you like the modern, sleek look of the unobstructed, sashless windows.
If you desire a modern material, consider fiberglass windows and patio doors. Fiberglass offers a mix of style, energy efficiency, and performance to create a modern look and give you high performance for your new home.
The team at Pella of Memphis can guide you to the right window for any room in your home — and the perfect mix of windows and patio doors to transform your style. Meet with an expert for advice on placement, room use, energy efficiency, functionality, and more.
View new construction projects in Memphis
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
