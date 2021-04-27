<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Vinyl Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on April 27, 2021

before

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bartlett, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    1979

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior windows of the home

  • Products Used:

    Single-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

The existing windows in this home were old and in need of replacing. The old windows were aluminum and wood. We worked with the homeowner to choose the right low-maintenance vinyl option for their house.

Before

before

After

vinyl after

