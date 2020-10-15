New Windows Before Listing
PostedbyJack Dunleavy
on October 15, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
20+ years
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
In order to make this home ready for new owners, the current homeowner worked with our Pella team to install all new wood windows before putting it up for sale. The new, energy-efficient Pella windows are a huge benefit on the real estate market.
Before
After
