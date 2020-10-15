<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
New Windows Before Listing

Jack Dunleavy

October 15, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20+ years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

In order to make this home ready for new owners, the current homeowner worked with our Pella team to install all new wood windows before putting it up for sale. The new, energy-efficient Pella windows are a huge benefit on the real estate market.

