New Windows Give 16-Year-Old Collierville Home a Facelift

This Collierville,TN, home, built in 2005, received a front-of-house facelift recently when we replaced its first-floor windows with casement windows. The second floor already had Pella windows installed, and the home's new owners liked them so much, they wanted the first floor to match.

We also replaced the second-story window above the front door with a custom arch top casement to refresh the home's exterior with a unique spin.

Overall, the customer was pleased with the new look and feel Pella windows brought to this 16-year-old home.