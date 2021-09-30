Noise Reduction Windows by Pella

There are several different noise-reducing glass options that can help reduce the amount of noise in your home. The first and most common choice is to upgrade your windows from a single-pane design to a dual- or triple-pane design. Another similar option is to choose a mixed millimeter glass design. When different glass thicknesses are paired, they help dampen different sounds at different frequencies.

The best option for noise-reducing windows is triple-pane windows from Pella. In fact, Pella Lifestyle Series triple-pane windows with an optional sound control package reduce 52% more noise than single-pane windows.

Pella Lifestyle Windows have been recognized and awarded the Quiet Mark Certification in recognition of our outstanding acoustic performance and excellence for certain Pella Lifestyle Series Sound Control Package products. Pella is the first and only window manufacturer in the United States to be awarded this seal.

When you replace your windows with noise reduction windows from Pella, you can help create a relaxing environment for your home. At Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis, you get more than just beautiful windows. We have been a leader in innovation and work hard to make stunning products you can be proud to own. Call us now or make the visit to our Pella Windows and Doors newly remodeled showroom today.