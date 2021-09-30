Noise Reduction Windows by Pella
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on September 30, 2021
It is incredibly frustrating to have noise coming into your home that you have no control over. Do you live near heavy traffic or a construction zone? If so, I am sure you understand. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as entirely soundproof windows, but Pella windows come close.
There are several steps you can take to improve sound resistance in your home. Most people understandably prefer a serene environment at home. Years ago, Pella Windows and Doors set up a sound-reducing room with Pella Lifestyle Series windows in one of the busiest places in America, New York City's Grand Central Station. The study successfully showed how windows designed by Pella could aid tremendously in noise reduction.
How to Reduce Noise with Window Options
Sound travels in two separate ways — through air and materials. Sound can be measured in two ways — by Sound Transmission Class (STC) and Outdoor/Indoor Transmission Class (OITC). These days, your standard insulating windows typically rate at a 26 for STC. These dual-pane windows feature two panes of 3mm glass. If you add more windowpanes, there are more layers of insulation, which helps to dampen outside noise.
Because of the added panes, sound waves travel slower through the window. The slower the sound waves travel, the less noise comes through. When sound waves travel through varied materials, the waves can be absorbed, reflected or minimized. For windows, this can be done by optimizing air space, mixing the thicknesses of glass or adding additional panes of glass. This selection process of these unique features for a window is essential to the performance of sound reduction.
Another critical factor in noise reduction is the installation of the windows. Proper installation helps ensure airtight seals as well as helping keep the noise out. From choosing the window attributes and providing proper installation, working with a Pella expert can help make this process simple and easy to understand.
Choosing the Right Windows for Your Home
There are several different noise-reducing glass options that can help reduce the amount of noise in your home. The first and most common choice is to upgrade your windows from a single-pane design to a dual- or triple-pane design. Another similar option is to choose a mixed millimeter glass design. When different glass thicknesses are paired, they help dampen different sounds at different frequencies.
The best option for noise-reducing windows is triple-pane windows from Pella. In fact, Pella Lifestyle Series triple-pane windows with an optional sound control package reduce 52% more noise than single-pane windows.
Pella Lifestyle Windows have been recognized and awarded the Quiet Mark Certification in recognition of our outstanding acoustic performance and excellence for certain Pella Lifestyle Series Sound Control Package products. Pella is the first and only window manufacturer in the United States to be awarded this seal.
When you replace your windows with noise reduction windows from Pella, you can help create a relaxing environment for your home. At Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis, you get more than just beautiful windows. We have been a leader in innovation and work hard to make stunning products you can be proud to own. Call us now or make the visit to our Pella Windows and Doors newly remodeled showroom today.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.