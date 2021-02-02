<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Architecture Series Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on February 2, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    1900's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Lower level

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This home built in the early 1900s was due for replacement windows. The homeowner had many complaints about their dated windows including wood rot and window leakage. We worked with the homeowner and helped them pick out some lovely wood windows from our Architect Series line. These windows will last for years to come!

