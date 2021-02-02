Pella Architecture Series Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on February 2, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
1900's
Area of Structure Involved:
Lower level
Products Used:
This home built in the early 1900s was due for replacement windows. The homeowner had many complaints about their dated windows including wood rot and window leakage. We worked with the homeowner and helped them pick out some lovely wood windows from our Architect Series line. These windows will last for years to come!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.