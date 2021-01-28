<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella Pocket Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on January 28, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    89 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows

This 90 year old home was due for a window replacement. The original windows were still in the front of the house. As you can see in the before photo, they were damaged due to wear and tear over time. Installing Pella 250 Series vinyl windows gives this homeowner a low-maintenance solution to last for years to come.

Before

page banner

After

page banner

