Pella Pocket Windows

on January 28, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
89 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
This 90 year old home was due for a window replacement. The original windows were still in the front of the house. As you can see in the before photo, they were damaged due to wear and tear over time. Installing Pella 250 Series vinyl windows gives this homeowner a low-maintenance solution to last for years to come.
Before
After
