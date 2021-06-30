Replacement Pella Windows Offer Improved Insulation & Energy-Efficiency

Mr. Newport, the owner of this Memphis home, wanted to replace all of the existing windows because the wood had rotted and the windows were allowing in heat and cold with no insulation. Mr. Newport chose Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis because "the competitor's pricing was too high".

One of the unique challenges on this project was the half-circle cut-out window above the existing windows. This window was separate from the main window. So replacing it meant that we had to replace both sections and secure a proper, sealed fit.

The home now has beautiful windows that are properly sealed and energy efficient.