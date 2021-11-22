Replacement Vinyl Windows Add Energy Efficiency to Germantown Home

After this Germantown homeowner began experiencing air leakage and unpleasant drafts from their home's wood windows, they enlisted the Pella of Memphis team to install vinyl double-hung windows from the 250 Series line. The client specifically chose Pella because of the brand's longevity. Plus, they found our windows to have excellent energy ratings compared to competitors.

Not only did the replacement vinyl windows increase the home's energy efficiency, but they also boosted its curb appeal. The results were beautiful, and the client was extremely pleased.