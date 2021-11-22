<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Add Energy Efficiency to Germantown Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on November 22, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Germantown, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2000's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

After this Germantown homeowner began experiencing air leakage and unpleasant drafts from their home's wood windows, they enlisted the Pella of Memphis team to install vinyl double-hung windows from the 250 Series line. The client specifically chose Pella because of the brand's longevity. Plus, they found our windows to have excellent energy ratings compared to competitors.

Not only did the replacement vinyl windows increase the home's energy efficiency, but they also boosted its curb appeal. The results were beautiful, and the client was extremely pleased.



Before

Exterior of Germantown home before replacing all windows

After

New vinyl double-hung windows on second-story of Germantown home
Close-up of new vinyl window contrasting against light red brick exterior of Germantown home

