Replacement Windows Create a Whole New Feel

PostedbySam McCormack

on August 25, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Germantown, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    1999

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    1999

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This homeowner was looking to replace their outdated windows in the lower level of their home. The old windows had flaking paint, along with outdated grilles. The Pella of Germantown team worked together with the homeowner to select new, energy-efficient wood windows for the home.

Before

Before

After

After

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

