Replacement Wood Front Door
PostedbyJack Dunleavy
on November 16, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
20+ years
Area of Structure Involved:
Front entry door
Products Used:
This Memphis area homeowner was in need of a new front door. Their existing door was rotted and was leaking air. Pella professionals worked to replace the front door with a new frame and wooden front door.
The homeowner is happy with their updated and trendy new front door.
