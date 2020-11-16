<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Wood Front Door

PostedbyJack Dunleavy

on November 16, 2020

Before

page banner

After

page banner

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20+ years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front entry door

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Door

This Memphis area homeowner was in need of a new front door. Their existing door was rotted and was leaking air. Pella professionals worked to replace the front door with a new frame and wooden front door.

The homeowner is happy with their updated and trendy new front door.

