Replacing 63-Year-Old Windows Transforms Memphis Home

Craig Patterson, the owner of this Memphis home, turned to our team to replace his home's 63-year-old original windows -- which had rotted and were no longer sealed properly -- with a more energy-efficient alternative.

Due to the age of the home and the windows, the contractor thought there could be some unexpected challenges during the project, but there were none. The results of the project speak for themselves. The replacement windows totally transformed the home, adding value as well as saving energy.

Craig was very pleased with the results of the new windows. He was particularly pleased with the traditional style aluminum-clad wood Pella Lifestyle Series windows. He said that choosing Pella was an easy decision for him. He mentioned choosing our team because "Pella had better marketing than their competitors."