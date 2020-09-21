<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacing Worn Out Wood Windows

Sam McCormack

on September 21, 2020

Before

germantown before

After

after windows exterior view

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Memphis, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20+ years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Lower level

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows

This Germantown homeowner was due for new windows. Their current more than 20 year old windows were leaking air and not performing. Pella professionals worked with this area home owner to find the best replacement window for them. They chose wood windows to outfit their home. 

after interior view

