Replacing Worn Out Wood Windows
PostedbySam McCormack
on September 21, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
20+ years
Area of Structure Involved:
Lower level
Products Used:
This Germantown homeowner was due for new windows. Their current more than 20 year old windows were leaking air and not performing. Pella professionals worked with this area home owner to find the best replacement window for them. They chose wood windows to outfit their home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.