Replacement Casement Windows by Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on June 15, 2023
The homes in midtown Memphis are some of the most gorgeous in the city, as many of them are also the oldest. Development of midtown Memphis homes began in the 1850s when commerce-oriented citizens built their homes in the showy Italianate, French, and Victorian-style mansions of Victorian Village. In the post-war 1940s, they extended the homes further east. Each home is full of history and old-world charm.
Anyone with a historic house in Memphis will tell you that these homes also come with an abundance of issues, including older pipes, deteriorating foundations, and worn wood around windows. To restore these homes to their former grandeur, window replacement is needed for many of these homes. In Memphis, and especially in the midtown area, more people are choosing to replace their windows with Pella’s popular casement-style windows.
Why Casement Windows?
Memphis is known for its beautiful weather during the late spring and early summer. This makes casement windows a great fit if you like to open your windows to let fresh air inside, as these windows open outwards with a crank instead of sliding up and down. For this reason and more, many midtown Memphians are choosing to replace their old (often painted shut) wood windows with Pella’s unique vinyl or wood casement windows.
Benefits of Casement Windows by Pella Windows and Doors
The unique shape and crank function of casement window styles offers tremendous curb appeal while also helping homeowners save money on energy bills. Thanks to their airtight seal, Pella's casement windows are among the most energy-efficient windows, and can be made more energy-efficient with additional features, like low-emissivity (Low-E) glass coatings. Low-E glass reflects heat back into the room in the winter, helping it to stay warmer. In the summer, the Low-E reflects heat away from the home, helping it stay cooler. In addition, this glass blocks most of the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can help prevent the sun from fading your rugs, carpet, window treatments, flooring, and furniture.
Some of the other benefits midtown Memphis homeowners rave about in terms of casement windows include:
- The architectural distinction they add to midtown homes.
- How nicely they work with and suit many midtown homes' design schemes.
- Their exceptional airflow, since the design will allow you to open the windows slightly or all the way, depending on your needs.
- Highly-rated security. Homeowners want to feel more secure in their homes, and casement windows help to provide that security.
Why Choose Pella Windows and Doors of Memphis for Your Casement Window Remodel?
At Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis, we bring quality Pella products and our unmatched expertise and service when installing new windows in your home. Additionally, homeowners across the United States have rated Pella Windows #1 for the highest value, and we also hold the honor of being the most preferred window brand by Memphis homeowners.
