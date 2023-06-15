Replacement Casement Windows by Pella Windows & Doors of Memphis

The homes in midtown Memphis are some of the most gorgeous in the city, as many of them are also the oldest. Development of midtown Memphis homes began in the 1850s when commerce-oriented citizens built their homes in the showy Italianate, French, and Victorian-style mansions of Victorian Village. In the post-war 1940s, they extended the homes further east. Each home is full of history and old-world charm.

Anyone with a historic house in Memphis will tell you that these homes also come with an abundance of issues, including older pipes, deteriorating foundations, and worn wood around windows. To restore these homes to their former grandeur, window replacement is needed for many of these homes. In Memphis, and especially in the midtown area, more people are choosing to replace their windows with Pella’s popular casement-style windows.