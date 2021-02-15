The Great Debate: Single-Hung or Double-Hung Replacement Windows

When it is time to replace your windows, there are a plethora of decisions to make about them. What style fits the architecture of your home? Which energy-efficient windows will save you the most money on heating and cooling bills? What is the cost of the replacement windows you have chosen for your home?

Now for one of the biggest questions: Single-hung or double-hung replacement window frames? These are the two most common window frames, and it is important to know what each one brings to the proverbial table before making your decision for your home.