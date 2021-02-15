The Great Debate: Single-Hung or Double-Hung Replacement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis
on February 15, 2021
When it is time to replace your windows, there are a plethora of decisions to make about them. What style fits the architecture of your home? Which energy-efficient windows will save you the most money on heating and cooling bills? What is the cost of the replacement windows you have chosen for your home?
Now for one of the biggest questions: Single-hung or double-hung replacement window frames? These are the two most common window frames, and it is important to know what each one brings to the proverbial table before making your decision for your home.
What Is a Single-Hung Window?
The term, “Hung,” refers to the number of sashes or moveable panels that move in the window. This is separate from a single pane, meaning that there is one pane of glass in the window. Single-hung windows have two sashes but only one of these sashes moves and only the bottom sash opens up and down.
What is a Double-Hung Window?
The double-hung window has two sashes as well. The difference from the single-hung window is that both sashes move.
Benefits of Single-Hung Windows
- The bottom sash opens to allow for ventilation
- Typically, lower in cost than the double-hung window
- Both sashes may be cleaned from the outside
- A standard style
- Maintains a historic look
Benefits of a Double-Hung Window
- The top and bottom sashes open for ventilation
- Can be cleaned from the inside or outside of your home
- Increased ventilation
- Easier for two-story home window cleaning
- May complement certain styles of architecture
- Reduced mildew levels in your home due to increased ventilation
Choosing a single-hung or double-hung window is a personal decision based on the architecture of your home, budget and cost, number of windows that are needed, number of stories of your home, the location of your home, and any other reasons you may have for your decision. Pella Windows and Doors offers free consultations where you may discuss your needs and concerns with a Pella professional.
Call Pella Windows and Doors to schedule your appointment today or stop by one of our local showrooms.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.