The Vega Project
PostedbySam McCormack
on March 31, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Memphis, TN
Age of Structure:
Built in 1992
Area of Structure:
Front windows
Products Used:
This lovely brick home in Memphis is getting all new Lifestyle Series windows on the front facade. The older windows being replaced were also from Pella and the homeowner stated they have had Pella Windows for 40 years, saying "the quality of Pella products can not be beat."
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.