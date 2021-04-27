<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Updated Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on April 27, 2021

eastern tn

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Collierville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Fall 2007

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior windows of the home

  • Products Used:

    Specialty Windows and Wood Windows

This homeowner was looking to update their casement windows. The team at Pella of Memphis worked to replace existing windows with Pella Casement Lifestyle Series.

