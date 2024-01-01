<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Memphis Vinyl Windows

Benefit from Affordable, Low Maintenance Vinyl Windows

Memphis, Home of the Blues & Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a diverse city full of culture and charm. One of the most notable things about Memphis is its vast architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like Germantown, Oakville, Bartlett, Collierville, and more, you’ll find homes in a range of styles, including but not limited to Victorian, Colonial, Southern, Tudor, Craftsman, Cottage, and Bungalows. From historic homes to modern abodes to new constructions, every home needs windows. Because of their quality, affordability, and energy efficiency, many homeowners in Memphis are choosing vinyl windows for their replacement projects and new builds. 

At Pella, our vinyl window material has been tried, tested, and proven to be fade-resistant and resilient against weathering, making it a great option for Memphis’ varied climate. Our vinyl windows are available in various styles: awning, single- and double-hung, picture, sliding, and casement, which complement the varied architectural styles in Memphis. Let’s explore some popular vinyl window trends in Memphis.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Awning Vinyl Windows

Awning windows are hinged at the top and swing outward from the bottom, providing excellent airflow – a great choice to enjoy Memphis’ beautiful weather. Also known as top-hung windows, crank-out windows, retractable windows, and top-hinged windows, this window type can be customized with grilles, hardware, and screens, and designed in a range of sizes to best fit into your space. Many homeowners use awning windows in combination with other windows or place them above patio doors. They can also be ideal in places where you want natural light and ventilation without sacrificing privacy, like a bathroom or bedroom.

Bronze Vinyl Windows

Bronze windows are both trendy and timeless, making them a good fit for homes of any era. This popular window color can add bold contrast to your home’s exterior, enhancing visual interest. At Pella, our bronze vinyl windows have a white interior frame to ensure your new window flows with your home’s interior design.

Double-Hung Vinyl Windows

Double-hung windows are the most popular window style in America. These windows have two operable sashes that both tilt inward for easy cleaning. Also known as sash windows and hung sash windows, double-hung windows are great for enhancing your home’s ventilation and natural light. This window type can be customized with different hardware, grilles, screens, and colors and be made in various sizes to help you achieve your unique goals.

Product Lines

Memphis Climate Recommendations

Energy Efficiency

Pella utilizes Low-E insulating glass with argon to help keep your home insulated during chilly winters and moderate summers

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Doors with panes of glass with Low-E may help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and helping keep the heat in.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient dual or triple-pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

