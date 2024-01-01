Memphis, Home of the Blues & Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is a diverse city full of culture and charm. One of the most notable things about Memphis is its vast architecture. Throughout neighborhoods like Germantown, Oakville, Bartlett, Collierville, and more, you’ll find homes in a range of styles, including but not limited to Victorian, Colonial, Southern, Tudor, Craftsman, Cottage, and Bungalows. From historic homes to modern abodes to new constructions, every home needs windows. Because of their quality, affordability, and energy efficiency, many homeowners in Memphis are choosing vinyl windows for their replacement projects and new builds.

At Pella, our vinyl window material has been tried, tested, and proven to be fade-resistant and resilient against weathering, making it a great option for Memphis’ varied climate. Our vinyl windows are available in various styles: awning, single- and double-hung, picture, sliding, and casement, which complement the varied architectural styles in Memphis. Let’s explore some popular vinyl window trends in Memphis.