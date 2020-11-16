<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows Installed Throughout Beautiful Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Memphis

on November 16, 2020

Before

page banner

After

page banner

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Collierville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20+ years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    All exterior windows

  • Products Used:

    Pella Lifestyle Series and Wood Windows

Pella professionals worked with this Memphis area homeowner to replace decades-old windows throughout their entire home. Wood windows from the Pella Lifestyle Series product line were installed.

The customer was extremely satisfied with the process of purchasing, to installation, and finally revealing the finished product.

page banner

