Wood Windows Installed Throughout Beautiful Brick Home
on November 16, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Collierville, TN
Age of Structure:
20+ years
Area of Structure Involved:
All exterior windows
Products Used:
Pella Lifestyle Series and Wood Windows
Pella professionals worked with this Memphis area homeowner to replace decades-old windows throughout their entire home. Wood windows from the Pella Lifestyle Series product line were installed.
The customer was extremely satisfied with the process of purchasing, to installation, and finally revealing the finished product.
