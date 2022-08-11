A Handy Guide to Measuring a Door for Replacement

Doors are an essential part of your Nashville property for maintaining your privacy and safety. However, because of their constant use, they are prone to damage over time. Their hinges may start falling off, holes and cracks may start appearing or they can simply look old and worn out. Since the structural integrity of your doors is so important, a door replacement is your best option in these cases.





However, you don’t just go to your hardware store and choose a new door without any preparation. You could end up with something too large or too small and end up wasting both your time and money. Before you go shopping, you need to take accurate measurements of your door.

Here are some tips for getting the numbers you need.