Accent Window Provides Classic Portal for Franklin Residence
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville
on August 7, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Franklin, TN
Age of Structure:
20 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Closet
Products Used:
Special Shape Windows and Pella Architect Series
The owner of a Franklin, Tennessee home wanted to replace a dated accent window with a more modern and energy-efficient custom window from Pella's Architect Series.
Custom accent windows are a great way to welcome additional light while creating a certain visual interest and diversity to a home that might otherwise be ordinary. This oval window serves as a portal for light into the front closet. The homeowner was very happy with the aesthetic results of the project and with the professional and detailed sales and installation processes.
Before
After
