Accent Window Provides Classic Portal for Franklin Residence

The owner of a Franklin, Tennessee home wanted to replace a dated accent window with a more modern and energy-efficient custom window from Pella's Architect Series.

Custom accent windows are a great way to welcome additional light while creating a certain visual interest and diversity to a home that might otherwise be ordinary. This oval window serves as a portal for light into the front closet. The homeowner was very happy with the aesthetic results of the project and with the professional and detailed sales and installation processes.