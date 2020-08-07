<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Accent Window Provides Classic Portal for Franklin Residence

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville

on August 7, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Franklin, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Closet

  • Products Used:

    Special Shape Windows and Pella Architect Series

The owner of a Franklin, Tennessee home wanted to replace a dated accent window with a more modern and energy-efficient custom window from Pella's Architect Series.

Custom accent windows are a great way to welcome additional light while creating a certain visual interest and diversity to a home that might otherwise be ordinary. This oval window serves as a portal for light into the front closet. The homeowner was very happy with the aesthetic results of the project and with the professional and detailed sales and installation processes.

Before

Outdated specialty window

After

Pella custom oval window

