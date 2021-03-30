Bay Window or Bow Window? What to Know from Pella Windows and Doors of Nashville.
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville
on March 30, 2021
Bay windows and bow windows both provide ways to accentuate the architecture of your home while providing additional space and light with a variety of scenic angles. Listed below are both the similarities and differences between the two types of windows and which one suits your taste and needs for your home.
What is a Bay Window?
A bay window is a series of three windows that are angled, with a fixed center window that can take on the shape of an octagon, hexagon or square with two smaller windows on either side which fold inward towards the home. Bay windows are suited to spaces that are at least 40-inches and larger and jut out on an exterior wall and provide more seating or interior space. Bay windows provide adequate ventilation due to the tryptic structure of the window frames.
What is a Bow Window?
A bow window is a series of 4 or more casement windows of the same size which is best used on exterior walls with a space needed of at least 80 inches or larger to accommodate the elongated curved-shaped structure. Bow windows are wider than bay windows and may even be part of the structure of the corner of a home and could be fixed or vented. Bow windows are elegant in their curvature-type structure but ventilation is inhibited by its form, but this is made up for in its ability to allow for more light to be infused into the home.
Similarities between Bay Windows and Bow Windows
Both the bay windows and bow windows allow for plenty of light in the residence but due to their form and architecture, could be more expensive in execution than regular windows. Both windows require plenty of space inside and outside to be executed properly with bay windows being more efficient in situations where space may need to be more economical.
If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment to speak with a Pella professional from Pella Windows and Doors of Nashville about a bay window or bow window in your home, call (615) 292-7080 today.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.