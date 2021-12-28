Brentwood Home Gets Full Window Replacement
PostedbyBrittany Collins
on December 28, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Brentwood, TN
Age of Structure:
1996
Area of Structure Involved:
All windows of the home
Products Used:
These Brentwood homeowners were looking to replace all of the existing windows in their home. To pivot away from their traditionally-styled 1990's home, they opted for a combination of Pella's black wood casement and picture windows.
We chose Pella because of their quality and reliability. We know Pella quality and, while the scope of the project was large, we knew Pella could handle the job.
— Andre, Customer
Before
After
