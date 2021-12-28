<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Brentwood Home Gets Full Window Replacement

PostedbyBrittany Collins

on December 28, 2021

Before

Street view of red brick home before paint and window replacement

After

Street view of two story brick home painted white with new Pella black casement windows

Project Scope

These Brentwood homeowners were looking to replace all of the existing windows in their home. To pivot away from their traditionally-styled 1990's home, they opted for a combination of Pella's black wood casement and picture windows.

We chose Pella because of their quality and reliability. We know Pella quality and, while the scope of the project was large, we knew Pella could handle the job.

— Andre, Customer

Before

Close up of entryway arched white window before replacement

After

Close up of new Pella black casement windows

