Brentwood Home Upgrades to Vinyl 250 Series Windows for Energy Efficiency

When the owner of this Brentwood, TN, house decided to replace four windows on the front of the home, they opted for durable, low-maintenance and energy-efficient vinyl single-hung windows from Pella's 250 Series line.

The primary challenge faced by the Pella team was a delay in materials due to a supply chain shortage, but installation went smoothly and the team did a flawless job. Most importantly, the customer was extremely pleased with the results.