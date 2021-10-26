<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Brentwood Home Upgrades to Vinyl 250 Series Windows for Energy Efficiency

PostedbyKirsten Dobbins

on October 26, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Brentwood, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front windows

  • Products Used:

    Single-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

When the owner of this Brentwood, TN, house decided to replace four windows on the front of the home, they opted for durable, low-maintenance and energy-efficient vinyl single-hung windows from Pella's 250 Series line.

The primary challenge faced by the Pella team was a delay in materials due to a supply chain shortage, but installation went smoothly and the team did a flawless job. Most importantly, the customer was extremely pleased with the results.

Before

White frame windows with black shutters on brick Brentwood, TN, home

After

Post-installation shot of white vinyl windows with black shutters on brick Brentwood, TN, home

Before

Close-up of white frame window with black shutters on brick Brentwood, TN, home

After

Post-installation shot of white vinyl windows with black shutters on brick Brentwood, TN, home

