Brentwood Home Upgrades to Vinyl 250 Series Windows for Energy Efficiency
Kirsten Dobbins
on October 26, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Brentwood, TN
Age of Structure:
20 years
Area of Structure Involved:
Front windows
Products Used:
When the owner of this Brentwood, TN, house decided to replace four windows on the front of the home, they opted for durable, low-maintenance and energy-efficient vinyl single-hung windows from Pella's 250 Series line.
The primary challenge faced by the Pella team was a delay in materials due to a supply chain shortage, but installation went smoothly and the team did a flawless job. Most importantly, the customer was extremely pleased with the results.
Before
After
Before
After
