Brown Windows Give New Life to 1945 Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville

on August 26, 2020

Before

old brown window

After

after

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nashville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1945

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series Wood Windows

This homeowner replaced the tired original windows in this 1945 East Nashville brick home. The neighborhood is overflowing with newly renovated residences, making this area of the city a place where folks want to land.

Pella's Lifestyle Series double hung windows, with simulated-divided-light grilles, are a beautiful upgrade. The crisp contrast of the classic brown cladding against the white painted brick adds curb appeal, while the Low-E double-pane glass makes for a far more energy efficient home.

Before

small old brown window

After

after small window

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

