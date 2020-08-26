Brown Windows Give New Life to 1945 Home
on August 26, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
Built in 1945
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series Wood Windows
This homeowner replaced the tired original windows in this 1945 East Nashville brick home. The neighborhood is overflowing with newly renovated residences, making this area of the city a place where folks want to land.
Pella's Lifestyle Series double hung windows, with simulated-divided-light grilles, are a beautiful upgrade. The crisp contrast of the classic brown cladding against the white painted brick adds curb appeal, while the Low-E double-pane glass makes for a far more energy efficient home.
Before
After
