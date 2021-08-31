Choosing the Best Exterior Door to Complement Your Home

Your front entry door serves as the first impression of your home. It is the focal point of your home’s exterior and is vital for ensuring its energy efficiency and security.

At Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville, we sell doors that are built to last and certain to update the appearance of any home. Did you know that just by updating a front door, you can have a return on investment if you choose to one day sell your home? Of course, this depends on the type of front door you choose.

To help you choose the best entry door, we have compiled a descriptive list of the three types of exterior doors typically used for front entry doors. We wanted to give you valuable insight, so we have given pros and cons for each door.