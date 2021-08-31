Choosing the Best Exterior Door to Complement Your Home
Your front entry door serves as the first impression of your home. It is the focal point of your home’s exterior and is vital for ensuring its energy efficiency and security.
At Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville, we sell doors that are built to last and certain to update the appearance of any home. Did you know that just by updating a front door, you can have a return on investment if you choose to one day sell your home? Of course, this depends on the type of front door you choose.
To help you choose the best entry door, we have compiled a descriptive list of the three types of exterior doors typically used for front entry doors. We wanted to give you valuable insight, so we have given pros and cons for each door.
Wooden Doors
Wooden doors are a classic option and can provide a stylish and sleek look to your home. At Pella of Nashville, we have a vast assortment of wooden doors available. Wooden doors are an excellent investment since they not only look good but also last for many years. Depending on the type of wood door you choose, you can get as many as 100 years of use. The types of entry wooden doors are as follows:
- Solid core doors. These are wooden doors filled with a wood composite material. Their lifespan is 30-100 years.
- Solid wood door. Completely wood, these doors can last more than 100 years. They are best for security, as they are tough to bust open but beware, they are not the best choice if you are looking for a more energy-efficient door.
Steel Doors
If security is a primary concern, steel doors are a fantastic choice. Steel doors are the least expensive of the three door types, but they typically only last 5-7 years. Their lifespan will depend on climate, though.
One of the latest trends for entry doors right now is opting for bright and bold statement-colored steel doors. At Pella of Nashville, we can color match your steel door. For a great front door impression, opt for a unique color on your steel door.
Fiberglass Doors
Fiberglass doors are an excellent investment for your home. They last as long as solid wood doors but do not cost as much. You can even get a fiberglass door with a wood finish. Of the three-door types, fiberglass is the best choice for energy efficiency, and they do not warp or rot like wood doors. Another pro of fiberglass doors is that they can be resistant to scratches and dents. The only drawback is that they are difficult to trim and therefore cannot fit every home.
