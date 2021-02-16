French Doors Bring New Life to This Patio
PostedbyBrittany Schroeder
on February 16, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
20 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Exterior patio doors
Products Used:
This home was due for a major upgrade! These old patio doors were not appealing to the homeowner and they were looking for an attractive and affordable upgrade option.
The Pella team worked with this Nashville homeowner to install new and beautiful wood Lifestyle Series hinged patio doors.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.