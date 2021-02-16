<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
French Doors Bring New Life to This Patio

Brittany Schroeder

on February 16, 2021

Before

After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nashville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    20 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Exterior patio doors

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle French Patio Doors

This home was due for a major upgrade! These old patio doors were not appealing to the homeowner and they were looking for an attractive and affordable upgrade option.

The Pella team worked with this Nashville homeowner to install new and beautiful wood Lifestyle Series hinged patio doors.

