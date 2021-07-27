<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Full-Home Window Replacements Block Out Unwanted Noise

PostedbyBrittany Schroeder

on July 27, 2021

Before

Before photo of existing window outside Nashville home

After

After interior photo of replacement Pella windows

Project Scope

The owner of this Nashville home wished to swap out all of the existing windows in their home with replacement windows that would use glass with a higher sound transmission class to block out noise from the nearby interstate. 

As we set out to replace 21 different windows throughout the home, our team noticed that some of the windows were slightly too large. We had to adjust the window openings accordingly. The bay window, located in the back of the house, presented another challenge.  Windows were replaced on the back of the house and we had to cut our aluminum stops and reframe the openings.

To reduce the amount of noise being transmitted into the home from the interstate, we used our Lifestyle Series sound package in the casement and fixed windows and glass with a high STC rating in the double-hung.

After exterior view of Pella replacement front windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

