Full-Home Window Replacements Block Out Unwanted Noise
PostedbyBrittany Schroeder
on July 27, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
1950
Area of Structure Involved:
All windows in all rooms were replaced except the kitchen and dining room. A total of 21 windows were replaced in all.
Products Used:
Bow Windows, Casement Windows, Double-Hung Windows, Picture Windows, Wood Windows, and Pella Lifestyle Series
The owner of this Nashville home wished to swap out all of the existing windows in their home with replacement windows that would use glass with a higher sound transmission class to block out noise from the nearby interstate.
As we set out to replace 21 different windows throughout the home, our team noticed that some of the windows were slightly too large. We had to adjust the window openings accordingly. The bay window, located in the back of the house, presented another challenge. Windows were replaced on the back of the house and we had to cut our aluminum stops and reframe the openings.
To reduce the amount of noise being transmitted into the home from the interstate, we used our Lifestyle Series sound package in the casement and fixed windows and glass with a high STC rating in the double-hung.
