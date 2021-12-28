Hinged French Patio Doors Give Nashville Home Modern Update
PostedbyBrittany Collins
on December 28, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nashville, TN
Age of Structure:
2014
Area of Structure Involved:
Back doors
Products Used:
This Nashville home's old back doors were leaking and drafty, and the customer wanted to replace them with secure, weather-tight doors that also boosted their home's style. They opted for black, hinged French patio doors for a modern, contemporary update.
We decided to replace the existing doors because the old doors were outdated and drafty, and we wanted to change the style of the doors. We chose Pella because we loved the contemporary doors.
— Brett, Customer
This project posed a unique challenge since they had a large jamb depth in the basement, but we were able to overcome it and give these homeowners a beautiful end result that they loved.
Before
After
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.