Hinged French Patio Doors Give Nashville Home Modern Update

This Nashville home's old back doors were leaking and drafty, and the customer wanted to replace them with secure, weather-tight doors that also boosted their home's style. They opted for black, hinged French patio doors for a modern, contemporary update.

We decided to replace the existing doors because the old doors were outdated and drafty, and we wanted to change the style of the doors. We chose Pella because we loved the contemporary doors.

— Brett, Customer

This project posed a unique challenge since they had a large jamb depth in the basement, but we were able to overcome it and give these homeowners a beautiful end result that they loved.