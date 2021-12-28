<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Hinged French Patio Doors Give Nashville Home Modern Update

on December 28, 2021

Before

Single white back door with grilles before replacement

After

Black double patio door with glass view from the outside

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nashville, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    2014

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back doors

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Nashville home's old back doors were leaking and drafty, and the customer wanted to replace them with secure, weather-tight doors that also boosted their home's style. They opted for black, hinged French patio doors for a modern, contemporary update.

We decided to replace the existing doors because the old doors were outdated and drafty, and we wanted to change the style of the doors. We chose Pella because we loved the contemporary doors. 

— Brett, Customer

This project posed a unique challenge since they had a large jamb depth in the basement, but we were able to overcome it and give these homeowners a beautiful end result that they loved.

Before

Double white back door with grilles before replacement

After

Black double patio door with glass view from the inside

