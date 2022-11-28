How To Deal With Hail Damage to Your Windows and Doors
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville
on November 28, 2022
Every home is designed to keep outside elements out and people inside safe from them. From doors to roofs to windows to walls, your Nashville home protects you from all kinds of bad weather. What happens when hail suddenly damages one of your home’s main windowpanes or doors, though?
National Statistics on Hailstorms
In 2019, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorded 5,396 major hail storms across the United States. The largest number of storms occurred in May, June and August. Over 7.1 million U.S. properties have been affected and damaged by hailstorms in 2019, and the number of hailstorms has barely slowed down. As of 2021, there were 3,763 major hailstorms, and 6.2 million properties were damaged.
If your home’s windows and doors got caught in the middle of one of these hail storms, then your home may be damaged as well. Here are some steps to follow if this happens.
1. Document the Damage
Documenting hail damage on your Nashville home's windows is important to process an insurance claim. You can either inspect the damage on your windows and doors or hire a professional to do it on your behalf.
If you are doing the inspection yourself, you’ll need to be on the lookout for evidence of hail damage. Types of evidence include shattered glass, damaged window screens, broken frames, door dings, dents on garage doors and
Take note of every detail, even if it seems like a minor one. Take multiple photos from every possible angle to properly capture it.
2. Temporarily Secure the Area
Once you’re sure you’ve documented all of the damage on your Nashville home, you’ll want to secure it. While you may not be able to get windows and doors replaced right then and there, you can secure it temporarily. For windows, you can use tape for small cracks and holes, or plywood and plastic for larger ones. If your door has a gap in it, you can fit a towel or other cloth in it.
Also, you will want to clean up any hazards that the damage left behind. Broken windows may leave glass around, for example. Clean this up to avoid injuries.
3. File an Insurance Claim
After the damage assessment on your property, it is time to file a claim with your insurance company. The sooner you file for one, the easier the claims will be to process, so make sure to have all the necessary documents and details before you proceed.
This is where your documentation will pay off. Your photos and assessment reports will help support your claim so the insurance company can process it as soon as possible.
Keep all relevant information and window damage records compiled and have your conversation with your insurance company recorded. Organize everything before meeting with your insurance company to ensure you don't forget anything important.
4. Get a Window and Door Installation or Repair Company You Can Trust
Once you have the budget for the repairs, it is time to look for a reliable window and door installation contractor. When looking for a company that you can trust, there are many things to consider:
- Get local referrals. You are sure to find a reputable installer if you ask around your community. Ask your friends, colleagues, or family if they could recommend anyone.
- Choose an insured contractor. Anything can happen during the installation process. You want to make sure that you are protected from any potential accidents or damages that may occur.
- Choose a contractor with high-quality windows and doors to install. Find a contractor that offers a wide selection of high-quality windows and doors. This gives you the ability to choose the best products that will complement your home when it comes to durability and looks.
- Choose a contractor that offers warranties. By having windows and doors with a warranty, additional protection and security to your purchase are assured.
- Check online reviews. You don't want to have a contractor who doesn't even have a website, to begin with. Check their website and see if they have any online reviews from their past clients. This will give you an overview of whether a contractor is worth contacting or not.
Final Thoughts
Considering the thousands of hailstorms that happen in the U.S. every single year, you aren’t alone if your windows and doors were damaged in the middle of one.
Looking for a local window replacement expert to install black windows on your Nashville home? At Pella of Nashville, we specialize in window replacement for Nashville residential homes, helping homeowners find the best windows for their property’s aesthetic.
With years of experience in window installation, Pella of Nashville has an array of services to meet your window upgrade needs. Schedule your free consultation today to get started.
