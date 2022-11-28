How To Deal With Hail Damage to Your Windows and Doors

In 2019, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorded 5,396 major hail storms across the United States. The largest number of storms occurred in May, June and August. Over 7.1 million U.S. properties have been affected and damaged by hailstorms in 2019, and the number of hailstorms has barely slowed down. As of 2021, there were 3,763 major hailstorms, and 6.2 million properties were damaged.

If your home’s windows and doors got caught in the middle of one of these hail storms, then your home may be damaged as well. Here are some steps to follow if this happens.