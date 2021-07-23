Lifestyle Series Windows Elevate Nashville Home

Our Pella customer, Pam Lehman, requested Pella replace all windows in her 1980s Nashville home with Lifestyle Series casement and double-hung windows.

The exterior windows that were placed on the home at the time of construction were neither energy efficient nor cosmetically appealing. The new Pella Lifestyle casement windows added beauty and integrity to the home as well as energy efficiency.

The new windows are beautiful and totally changed the appearance of the home.

Our customer was very pleased with the results and is looking forward to saving money on her electrical bills as well as seeing the future through clear, beautiful windows.