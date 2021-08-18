Stunning New Kitchen Windows in Franklin, TN

This cozy ranch style home in Franklin, TN had two older vertical wood mull windows in the kitchen facing the front of the home. These older windows needed to be removed and the old damaged wood needed to be replaced, and the homeowner chose new Pella Double Hung full frame pocket fit windows for the replacement. The team of experts at Pella Windows and Doors of Nashville is experienced with removal and replacement of damaged exterior materials, and we believe the results speak for themselves. The new windows came out beautiful, with the two kitchen windows becoming striking focal points to the front of the house.