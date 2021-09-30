New Double-Hung Windows Add Efficiency to Franklin Home

For this challenging project, the customer requested that all exterior windows of their Franklin home be replaced with high-quality but low-maintenance Pella Lifestyle Double-Hung Windows that would not only provide beautiful views, but energy efficiency as well.

The biggest challenge of this project stemmed from low availability of materials and products. This job was measured and quoted on May 7th, 2021, but due to delays with the material and products needed for this replacement, the final install was not able to be completed until Sept. 23, 2021.

Nonetheless, the outcome of this project was impressive, and the client was extremely pleased with how all exterior windows, including the large bay windows in the back of the home and the dormer windows in the attic, turned out.