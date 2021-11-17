<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Vinyl Windows Keep Rain Out of Mount Juliet Home

PostedbyBen Shirk

on November 17, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mount Juliet, TN

  • Age of Structure:

    17+ years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    All bedroom windows

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Vinyl Windows

All the bedroom windows in this Mount Juliet home leaked water when it rained. To fix the issue, this homeowner sought Pella of Nashville's help with the replacement.

To combat future inclement weather, the client opted for durable vinyl double-hung casement windows from Pella's 250 Series.

The installation was a success. The client was extremely pleased with the results, and in addition to replacing the windows, we were able to remove water-damaged wood, upgrade the siding and add flashing so water runs away from the windows in the future.

Before

Exterior shot of Mount Juliet, TN, home before replacing windows

After

Close up of new vinyl double-hung windows on Mount Juliet, TN, home

