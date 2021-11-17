Replacement Vinyl Windows Keep Rain Out of Mount Juliet Home
PostedbyBen Shirk
on November 17, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mount Juliet, TN
Age of Structure:
17+ years old
Area of Structure Involved:
All bedroom windows
Products Used:
All the bedroom windows in this Mount Juliet home leaked water when it rained. To fix the issue, this homeowner sought Pella of Nashville's help with the replacement.
To combat future inclement weather, the client opted for durable vinyl double-hung casement windows from Pella's 250 Series.
The installation was a success. The client was extremely pleased with the results, and in addition to replacing the windows, we were able to remove water-damaged wood, upgrade the siding and add flashing so water runs away from the windows in the future.
Before
After
