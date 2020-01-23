<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Bring the Past Into the Present

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville

on January 23, 2020

Vinyl 250 Series custom window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Location:

    Franklin, TN

  • Products Used:

    Pella 250 Series Windows

Our team worked to give this homeowner a new look that brought the past into the present. Using Pella® 250 Series Vinyl, we created this custom arched window which is eye-catching without being pretentious. The homeowners in lovely Franklin, TN welcomed this window and several other windows to their home in a recent upgrade.

