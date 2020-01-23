Vinyl Windows Bring the Past Into the Present
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Nashville
on January 23, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Location:
Franklin, TN
Products Used:
Pella 250 Series Windows
Our team worked to give this homeowner a new look that brought the past into the present. Using Pella® 250 Series Vinyl, we created this custom arched window which is eye-catching without being pretentious. The homeowners in lovely Franklin, TN welcomed this window and several other windows to their home in a recent upgrade.
